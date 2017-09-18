Wayne Rooney banned after pleading guilty to drink driving The footballer made an appearance in court on Monday morning

Wayne Rooney pleaded guilty to drink driving during an appearance at Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday morning. The 31-year-old was banned from driving for two years, and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. He must also pay a £170 fine. In a statement released after his plea, Wayne apologised for his "unforgivable lack of judgement". He said: "Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

Wayne Rooney pleaded guilty to drink driving at Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career. Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."

STORY: Holly Willoughby grills Laura Simpson on her night with Wayne Rooney

The footballer was still wearing his wedding ring

Wayne made no comment as he arrived at court on Monday. He was arrested after being stopped by police while driving in Wilmslow, Cheshire in the early hours of 1 September. He was in the car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson at the time, and is now facing allegations of impropriety with the single mum. The incident came just weeks after wife Coleen Rooney announced she is expecting her fourth baby with her husband; the couple are already parents to Kai, seven, Klay, four and one-year-old Kit.