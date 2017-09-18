Mel B posts heartfelt message after Nicole Kidman's inspiring speech on domestic violence Nicole Kidman won the Best Actress award for her role in Big Little Lies

It's been a difficult few months for Mel B, who is currently going through a messy divorce with husband Stephen Belafonte. On Sunday evening, the 42-year-old singer heaped praise on Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman for highlighting the subject of domestic abuse during her speech at the Emmy Awards. The Spice Girls, who filed for a restraining order against Stephen, also urged victims to speak out. Alongside a picture of Nicole on the podium, Mel B wrote: "We are not alone remember that, 'the light is shined' again thanks to @nicolekidman at the @televisionacad."

She continued: "Please trust and believe, you don't have to be a victim no more, you do have the power and support to stand up to this, leave all your shame and pain with your abuser, if not the 'Diablo' WILL kill you. The British star also added the hashtags, #domesticviolencesurvivor #domesticviolenceawareness #womenempoweringwomen #biglittlelies. Nicole, 50, was awarded the Best Actress prize for her role in Big Little Lies, in which she plays mother-of-two Celeste, a victim of domestic abuse.

During her speech, Nicole told the star-studded crowd: "Sometimes when you're acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message." She added: "We shone a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease that exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame, secrecy and, by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more."

Earlier this year, Mel filed for divorce from film producer Stephen after nearly ten years of marriage. She was then granted a restraining order against him. In her official documents, Mel alleged a litany of abuse had taken place throughout their marriage - but Stephen has strongly denied these allegations.