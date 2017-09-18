Devastated Alex Jones reveals heartbreaking news: 'I burst out crying' The One Show host is mourning the loss of her pet hamster

Alex Jones has been left heartbroken following the death of her family's hamster, Kiwi. The One Show presenter, who shared the beloved pet with her husband Charlie Thomson and their baby son Teddy, announced the upsetting news with her fans on social media on Monday afternoon. Sharing a sweet picture of Kiwi, Alex wrote in the caption: "RIP Our little kiwi. My husband just broke the news to me and I burst out crying on a train. It's funny how this little hamster had such an effect on us and we'll miss him so much."

Fans rushed to post their condolences, with one writing: "So sad. I felt exactly the same when we lost our little 'Pipsqueak' they may be small, but have a huge impact on your life." Another follower said: "Bless. R.I.P. Kiwi, so sad when we lose a friend, don't matter who or what it is, it still hurts." A third post read: "Aww so sorry! We lost our dog aged only 3 very suddenly in April. It's heartbreaking."

Alex's sad news comes shortly after she spoke about her new show, The Secrets in My Family. The programme aims to reunite estranged family members, and the presenter admitted that it made her "thank God" that her family is "straightforward". The new mum sat down to talk about her latest venture at a UKTV event attended by HELLO!, and spoke about husband Charlie's family, joking: "I'd like to look into my husband's family. They're a shady lot! There's some interesting stuff there!"

Alex and her husband Charlie are proud parents to baby son Teddy

Speaking about her own family in relation to the contributors on the show, she added: "They were very brave I think, to do this journey in public… They try to do the searches on their own and just haven't got anywhere for this is their last hope in a way and I just sit there watching them like, 'God my family, yeah okay, Welsh, quite straightforward.' But thank god it is straightforward because lots of people, as we find out, go through things you couldn't imagine."