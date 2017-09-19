Gerard Piqué silences rumours that he and Shakira are splitting

They say a picture is worth a thousand words so it's safe to say Gerard Piqué squashed rumours that he and longtime love Shakira are on the verge of splitting by sharing a simple family photo with the Colombian superstar.

The Spanish athlete, 30, took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to post a sweet picture of the She Wolf singer, 40, and their two sons, Milan, four, and Sasha, two. The dad-of-two tagged the mother of his children in the photo, while writing, "#Sunday Family time!"

In an interview featured in HOLA! USA's September issue, Shakira discussed how she and the FC Barcelona player, who she has been with since 2010, balance their family life with their demanding careers. "We try to do the best we can," she admitted. "There's a lot of love; that's the foundation of any family. You have to take care of it and dedicate time. Family is the most important thing for me; the rest is secondary."

Shakira previously admitted that Gerard supports her in everything that she does Photo: Instagram/@shakira

Earlier this year, Shakira, who is preparing for her El Dorado tour, opened up about Piqué calling him the "most sensible man I've ever met." "As a partner, he supports me in everything I do. It is an important part of my well-being, as well as I of his and his joy that projects on the field," the mum-of-two continued. "We talk about every aspect of our lives and work is one of them obviously."