Jake Gyllenhaal finally answers question about ex Taylor Swift Jake Gyllenhaal has answered questions about Taylor Swift, who he dated back in 2010

Jake Gyllenhaal has finally broken his silence about his relationship with Taylor Swift, seven years after their brief romance back in 2010. The Donnie Darko actor, who is currently starring in a new film about the Boston marathon bombing, Stronger, sat down with survivor Jeff Bauman to discuss the film in a Facebook Live session.

Jeff questioned Jake about his ex-girlfriend, asking him: "If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?" Jake remained respectful of his ex-girlfriend, asking Jeff: "For me, or about it?" When Jeff suggested she could write a country song about Jake, the actor skirted around the question, joking: "She's sort of moved into pop now."

Jake answered questions about Taylor

Taylor is thought to have written the single All Too Well about Jake, in which she sings that she left a scarf at his sister's house. Maggie Gyllenhaal recently joked about the scarf, admitting she has no idea where it is. Chatting on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, she said: "You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. But I have been asked this before and I've been like, 'What are you talking about?'" When she was asked if she could still have the scarf in her house, she joked: "I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible. I don't know."

The pair dated in 2010

Taylor is currently releasing music from her first album since 2014, Reputation, which will be released in November. The first single, Look What You Made Me Do, was unveiled back in August, and broke YouTube records for the most-viewed music video within 24 hours.