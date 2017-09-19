Chris Pratt opens up about ex-wife Anna Faris for first time since split Chris Pratt is still supportive of his ex-wife, Anna Faris

Chris Pratt has spoken about his ex-wife, Anna Faris, for the first time since their split back in August. After being asked about her appearance at the Emmy Awards by TMZ, Chris said: "I know she did great. Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison [Janney], they both looked great. Go watch Mom on CBS."

READ: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are still living together despite split

The pair announced their break-up after eight years of marriage with a joint statement posted to Facebook, which read: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Anna and Chris split up in August

Anna looked stunning at the Emmy Awards in a Marc Jacobs gown adorned with sequinned flowers. The star presented the award for Variety Sketch Series with her co-star, Allison Janney. The mum-of-one broke her silence over the split during her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, back in mid-August. At the time, she said: "Hey, dear listeners. I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you." Meanwhile, Chris made his first speech following the split at the Teen Choice Awards, but didn't acknowledge his personal life.

READ: Anna Faris and Chris Pratt share cute family photo with son Jack

The couple share one son, Jack

He said: "Wow. Thank you! I love you, too. Thank you! What an honour and a privilege to be here at the Teen Choice Awards… When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair and I was tan and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent and he said, 'Wow. Bro you must surf?' And I said 'Yeah' and that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today. Thank you."