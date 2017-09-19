Ayda Field shares sweet photo of daughter Teddy in celebration of fifth birthday Teddy is Ayda's eldest child with husband Robbie Williams

Happy birthday Teddy Williams! The eldest child of Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field turned five on 18th September, and in celebration of the big event her proud mum took to Instagram to share a rare snapshot of her little girl. The picture shows Teddy with her hair in bunches, looking out to sea. Alongside, Ayda wrote: "All my little Teddy wanted for her birthday is some cake by the ocean. 5 yrs ago today she blessed me with the greatest gift… Being her mommy. I am grateful for her and the journey we share every single day. #happybirthday #teddylove #mygreatestblessing."

Her post was quickly inundated with birthday messages for Teddy from fans. "A small drop of Rob and Ayda, I wish you a happy childhood and an ocean of love!!!" one wrote. Another added: "Happy birthday gorgeous Teddy!"

LA-born Ayda, 38, and Robbie, 43, share two children together; Teddy and her younger brother, Charlton, who will be three in October. The birthday celebrations came just two weeks after Robbie cancelled three performances in Russia due to illness.

Although the nature of his medical condition was not disclosed, the singer recently spoke about his struggles with arthritis and depression in an interview with The Sunday Times. He said: "This job is really bad for my health. It's going to kill me. Unless I view it in a different way. The more cocky and arrogant I look onstage, the more terrified I am… I don't know if I'd be this mentally ill without fame. I don't think it would be as gross or as powerful if it hadn't have been for fame. You get a magnifying glass in the shape of the world's attention and your defects will obviously magnify too."