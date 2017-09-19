Nadiya Hussain opens up about panic disorder: 'My whole life revolves around not falling apart' Nadiya Hussain has spoken out about her struggle with panic disorder

Nadiya Hussain has opened up about her struggle with panic disorder, describing it as a "monster". Speaking on In Conversation with John Bishop, the Great British Bake Off champion admitted that she has been to medical expert, but is reluctant to take medication for her condition.

"I describe it as a monster," she said. "Some days the monster shouts in my face, no matter where I turn he will keep shouting at me, I can't get him out of my face. Other days he's behind me and he'll tap me on the shoulder a little bit here and there through the day and I can ignore him completely. Other days I can put him in my pocket. He's always there… My whole life revolves around not falling apart." Speaking about her battle with the disorder, she continued: "I've spent my whole life trying to find a cure. You'll go to the doctors and they will give you pills and then you just won't feel anything. What's the point in not feeling anything? It's never going to go away, I have to learn to live with my monster, he's always going to be there."

Nadiya is currently hosting the Big Family Cooking Showdown with Zoe Ball, in which talented families across the country compete in various challenges to show off their cooking skills. The two judges, renowned cookery teacher Rosemary Shrager and Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli, will set challenges for the teams. Speaking about the show, Nadiya said: "Having been through a food competition as an amateur cook myself, I know exactly how tough it can get and I'll be there for them, alongside Zoe, as the pressure really builds!"