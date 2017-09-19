Loading the player...

The big clue that Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle could be moving to the UK It's unclear what Meghan plans to do after Christmas

Is Meghan Markle moving to the UK? The Suits actress has unexpectedly handed back her lease car in Canada, sparking rumours that she is planning a permanent move to London to be with her boyfriend Prince Harry. Sources told the Mail that Meghan cancelled her VIP contract with Audi North America several months early, amid claims the TV star has no need for the £40,000 vehicle as she plans to "spend more time in the UK" from November.

Meghan is based in Toronto for her role on Suits, in which she plays paralegal Rachel Zane. The actress, 36, returned to work earlier this month, although it is not yet clear what her plans are for after Christmas. She is only committed to the show until then. Like the rest of the cast, her contract ends at the end of season seven.

Meghan plans to spend more time in the UK later this year

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the legal drama, recently hinted that Meghan's character Rachel will marry her on-screen fiancé Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), when season seven concludes. The on-screen couple were due to get married in season five, but Mike called off the wedding in a dramatic series finale. Speaking to Deadline about the possible wedding, Aaron said: "I'm going to go ahead and say 'Yes,' how's that?"

Harry and Meghan set to make first official appearance

The actress is back at work filming Suits

And on whether Meghan and the rest of the cast will return for another series, Aaron said: "There's a lot of different ones of them. They all have things going on in their lives, we'll see what happens. This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives."

Meanwhile, Meghan and her royal boyfriend Prince Harry have been the subject of their own engagement rumours. Bets are on that the couple will announce their engagement before the end of the year; by that time, Meghan may have waved goodbye to her role on Suits and be living in the UK on a more permanent basis.