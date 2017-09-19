Amanda Holden and lookalike daughter Lexi step out for Julien MacDonald's show The Britain's Got Talent judge sat front row with her 11-year-old daughter

Amanda Holden made a rare high-profile appearance with her young daughter Lexi at London Fashion Week. All eyes were on the Britain's Got Talent judge and her beautiful mini-me as the pair stepped out for Julien MacDonald's show on Monday night. Amanda defied her 46 years of age, exuding confidence and glamour in high-waisted black trousers, a military style black jacket and a sheer nude top by the designer himself.

It was easy to see where her daughter Lexi gets her good looks, and chic style, from. The 11-year-old gave her mum a run for her money in a black polo top, leather jacket and floral skirt. The mother-daughter pair sat front row alongside Ronan and Storm Keating and Marvin and Rochelle Humes, as they watched top models including Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Baldwin and Martha Hunt strut their stuff.

Amanda and Lexi attended Julien MacDonald's show

After the show, Amanda took to Instagram to share a photo with Lexi at home, writing: "So proud of my daughter this evening." She also revealed it was Lexi's first time on the front row, posting: "My #gorgeous #lexi #first #frow Thank you for an incredible show @julienmacdonald #londonfashionweek #julienmacdonaldss18 show."

Loading the player...

Amanda occasionally shares photos of her children on Instagram. She and husband Chris Hughes have two daughters together – Lexi and five-year-old Hollie. Earlier this month, Amanda shared a gorgeous picture of her two girls, revealing that Lexi has started at senior school while Hollie is joining Year 1. "My little Lexi going up into 'Big' #school. HRH - year 1 - can't believe how the #time has just flown," she wrote.

My little Lexi going up into 'Big' #school. HRH -year 1 -can't believe how the #time has just flown #together #sisters #newera A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

Amanda has two daughters with her husband Chris Hughes

Speaking about embarrassing her elder daughter, Amanda told Metro: "I do this thing at the moment when I drop Lexi off at school – I wind the window down and shout, 'I love you!' and she turns round and glares at me. Or I turn the music up really loud and wind the windows down so I'm like a rapper mum. It's hilarious!"