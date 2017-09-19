Ronan Keating's baby Cooper travels in style for his first visit to Australia It's been five months since Ronan and Storm welcomed their son

He may only be five months old, but Ronan and Storm Keating's baby son Cooper is already travelling in the utmost comfort! Storm, 35, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her tiny tot inside a plush airplane suite as she prepared to take him to her native Australia. Alongside the cute photo, Storm shared: "Cooper making his first long haul to #Australia today! Cheeky pup is doing it in style but sadly without @rokeating because #DaddyHasToWork."

Fans rushed to post comments under the sweet snap, with one writing: "How amazing would it be to travel in style like this... especially with a bubba!" Another remarked: "What a way to travel!!! Lucky Cooper." Meanwhile, Ronan posted a message, in which he revealed how much he was missing them both. He said: "Missing you both already. Travel safe babies. You're in good hands."

The trip comes a week after Ronan and Storm travelled to Dublin to celebrate Ronan's daughter Ali Keating's 12th birthday. The former Boyzone singer wrote on social media: "A massive Happy Birthday to my little girl @_alikeating who turned 12 today! You are the sunlight in our darkest day because your heart is as big as the moon. You constantly have us all laughing and smiling (even little Coops who loves you to bits!!!) so don't you ever change sweetheart. Have a brilliant day, love Dad x."

It's been five months since Ronan welcomed his youngest child into the world. Sharing the happy news in April, Ronan told his fans: "Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family."