Beverley Knight, Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson on forming their very own girl band The Leading Ladies wowed the audience with their powerful voices

Soul queen Beverley Knight, Glee alum Amber Riley and West End sensation Cassidy Janson are loving life as a newly formed trio – and have already taken on their own specific roles as members of the Leading Ladies. Revealing that Beverley is definitely the ‘mum’ of the group, the talented singers joined HELLO! live on Facebook as they prepared to perform at London’s Savoy Hotel on Monday, to give fans a sneak peek from their new album, Songs from the Stage.

So who has which role in their new girl band? "Amber refers to Bev as Mama Bear," Cassidy revealed. "Yeah she’s Mama Bear, she’s really knowledgeable about music and you can look to her to let us know in sound check, what this is, what that is. And organising, she’s really good at that," Amber added. "Cassie is the joker, and the creative, I don’t know what I am. I can be fully, I’m kinda chill, I’m from Cali, we’re laid back!"

Of course if there's a time you might not be feeling laid back, it's in the moments leading up to your first stage performance as a group, as you prepare to share your music with critics and fans alike. Were the ladies feeling nerves last night? "It would kind of be weird if you weren’t because you wouldn’t care," replied Cassidy. "Sometimes I say excited rather than nervous," she added. "Yes it's just adrenaline," agreed Beverley. "I get nervous," she added. "I have a cup of tea, that’s my thing, a nice cuppa cha! Once I’ve had my tea I’m fine."

The album, which is released on 17th November, sees the three musical maestros performing classic songs from a host of everyone's favourite West End musicals, from Cats to The Bodyguard. And in amongst the track list is the classic festive song, 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'. Do the ladies have hopes of a Christmas number one? "Who knows, we wouldn’t argue," said Beverley, laughing. "This part of the year is always mental for album release, everybody’s realeasing an album the last quarter of the year, but nobody’s releasing this album, no-one’s got us three on there. Who knows!"

