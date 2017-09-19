Harper Beckham celebrates 10/10 spelling test result in the cutest way The adorable little girl came home from school very happy on Tuesday

Victoria Beckham was one proud mum after she collected daughter Harper from school on Tuesday, having found out that her little girl had achieved full marks in a spelling test! The former Spice Girl captured her daughter jumping up and down with joy in a sweet video shared on her Instagram account, which she captioned "Well done Harper!! When you get 10/10 for spelling test."

Harper Beckham was very pleased with herself after her spelling test results

Harper, six, often features across Victoria's social media platforms, and was recently pictured trying on a pair of sparkly shoes named after her by her famous mum. The little girl was seen walking around in her pink crystal shoes, named the Harper Slipper – a signature shoe in Victoria's 2018 spring collection.

Victoria previously told Entertainment Tonight how her daughter had begged her give her a pair of her glittery shoes after she showed them to her on Skype. She said: "I love a bit of glitter, and I was on Skype with Harper the other day on FaceTime and I said, 'Harper, look at this shoe Mummy's made for her show'. And she just said, 'Oh my goodness, I need that shoe. Mummy, I really really need that shoe.'"

Harper in her namesake shoes

Victoria, who shares Harper with husband David Beckham, has previously opened up about her only daughter during an interview on This Morning, revealing: "She is very, very girly. She also loves to run around in the garden with her brothers and play football but she is very, very feminine and she loves playing with make-up and my clothes as well. She has been able to run in platforms for a few years, right now she can wear heels like most grown-ups cannot!"

The fashion designer, who is also mum to Brooklyn, 18, 15-year-old Romeo and Cruz, 12, has also previously admitted that Harper's love of football felt like a "dagger through the heart". "I have three boys that want to play football," she told Vogue. "You know, come on, let one of them want to be into fashion or dance."