Brooklyn Beckham is in a relationship – find out who with! The budding photographer shared the news in a romantic Instagram post

Brooklyn Beckham has gone to New York and found love – with an old flame! The 18-year-old took to Instagram to confirm that he has rekindled his romance with Chloe Moretz, after describing the actress as "my girl". The budding photographer shared a black-and-white snap of himself in his new apartment, showing him sitting on a bed while watching TV, with an unseen girl's leg on his lap. Chloe, 20, was tagged in the photo, which was captioned: "These nights are my favourite. Missing my girl." Chloe also confirmed their romance by posting a love heart and fallen rose emoji in the comments section.

These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed his relationship with Chloe Moretz

Brooklyn and Chloe first started dating back in 2014, before reuniting in 2016. Chloe confirmed their relationship on TV that May. Speaking on US chat show The Talk, the If I Stay star revealed that the couple's relationship had been suffering as they were followed whenever they stepped out together, and so they decided to embrace the attention. She said: "We've been on and off together for a couple of years now, and we just kind of made it official. We were always running from people taking pictures of us. And we were like, 'you know what? It's affecting our relationship.'"

Brooklyn and Chloe have been dating on and off since 2014

Brooklyn has been in New York since the end of August, having moved to the city to study photography at Parson's School of Design. The youngster was accompanied by dad David Beckham when he first arrived in the city, who was more than happy to help his first-born get settled. Brooklyn was recently reunited with his mum Victoria Beckham during New York Fashion Week, and was pictured in the front row of her fashion show with his dad.

Loading the player...

Younger brother Romeo also came to visit at the beginning of September, although it appears that he is missing his older sibling. The 15-year-old took to his Instagram page earlier in the week to share a photo of him and Brooklyn, which had been taken during his recent trip to the Big Apple. "Missing @Brookynbeckham," he captioned the post.