Fergie says it was 'weird' pretending to still be with Josh Duhamel before announcing split The couple decided to separate after eight years of marriage

Fergie has spoken candidly about her split from Josh Duhamel for the first time, and admitted she feels relieved she no longer has to hide their separation. "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," the 42-year-old singer told People. "We're great friends. We love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird – there's no perfect time so we just decided to do it."

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their split after eight years of marriage

One thing that hasn't been 'weird' for Josh, 44, and Fergie is their ability to co-parent four-year-old son Axl. "We just wanted to get adjusted in private," Fergie explained of the couple's decision to delay announcing their separation. "[And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season. So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friend that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty and read stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty – I love it. I love that part of it all."

The couple are parents to four-year-old son Axl

Fergie and Josh – who got engaged in December 2007 and were married in January 2009 - announced their split last week in a joint statement that read: "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."