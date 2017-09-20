Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul expecting first child with wife Lauren Aaron and Lauren Paul have revealed they are expecting their first child together!

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has announced the exciting news that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Lauren. The actor, who is famous for playing Jesse Pinkman in the smash hit show, posted the announcement on Instagram. Sharing a snap of Lauren's growing baby bump, he wrote: "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you as time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."

Aaron's fans were quick to congratulate him, with one writing: "A big congratulations. Nothing better than bringing a new life into the world. Looking forward to seeing your little addition," while another added: "Omg congratulations. I'm sure you'll be a great father!" Meanwhile, Lauren shared two gorgeous baby photos of herself and Aaron with a third photo of their ultrasound scan, writing: "Oh hi!" Commenting on her post, one person wrote: "YAYYYY I've actually been praying for you guys and had such a happy feeling this would be soon! SO excited and happy for you," while another wrote: "Motherhood is such a beautiful thing. I'm so excited for y'all. I had my first baby back in March and let me tell you, it goes by so quick!"

Paul has previously opened up about having children, telling People magazine back in June: "To be honest, we haven't really thought about (having a family). There's no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens." Paul and Lauren tied the knot in 2013 after first meeting at Coachella in 2012. Lauren recently wished her husband a happy birthday with a sweet post on Instagram which read: "My husband, my forever boyfriend, my best friend, my soulmate. Happy Birthday to you my love. I thank the stars for you every day."