Halle Berry confirms relationship with music producer Alex da Kid on Instagram The couple were also pictured together at London Fashion Week

Halle Berry has confirmed she is in a relationship with British music producer Alex da Kid. The Hollywood star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a candid picture of the pair cuddling, and in the caption she simply wrote, "My balance." The sweet black-and-white photo was also shared Grammy-nominated producer Alex's social media account. It's not known how long the pair have been dating.

STORY: Halle Berry reveals she once lived in a homeless shelter

Loading the player...

The lovebirds were spotted together during the LOVE x Miu Miu party at London Fashion Week, which was held at LouLou's private members' club on Monday night. News of their romance comes one month after Halle, 51, told PEOPLE magazine that she was taking a break from dating following her divorce from Olivier Martinez. "I've been enjoying that," she shared. "I'm just with my kids and I'm really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself."

Halle Berry and Alex da Kid pictured during London Fashion Week

Her divorce from the French actor was finalised last year. At the time, she told Extra: "I'm doing okay, I really am. I keep pushing and I'm really happy to be here. Because when you're going through anything in life, when you step outside yourself and focus on others, that's always the best remedy for any situation that you'd rather not be dealing with."

STORY: Halle Berry explains her reasons why she hides her children's faces on Instagram

The Oscar-winning star first met Olivier on the set of Dark Tides in 2010, and he proposed two years later with an emerald engagement ring. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding in France the following year when the actress was six months pregnant with their son, Maceo Robert. Halle also has nine-year-old daughter Nahla from her relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.