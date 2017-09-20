James Corden and wife Julia Carey reveal baby's gender – find out here! James Corden and his wife, Julia, revealed the gender of their unborn child at the Emmys

James Corden and Julia Carey have revealed the exciting news that they are expecting a baby girl together! The couple, who share five-year-old son Max and two-year-old daughter Carey, revealed the exciting news during the Emmy Awards on Sunday, with the Late Late Show host telling Extra's Mario Lopez: "She'll be arriving Christmas – we're very excited. It will be great, lovely. We're having a little girl, it's going to be terrific."

STORY: James Corden only has eyes for pregnant wife Julia Carey at 2017 Emmys

While at the awards ceremony, James joked about finding snacks for his pregnant wife, who showed off her baby bump in a stunning black gown. He said: "I'm here with my wife and she’s five months pregnant, so it's mostly just thinking of places that I could hide snacks. Because she's gonna get hungry every seven minutes… It's just I will face the wrath if she's not fed."

James and Julia are expecting their third child together

Despite the happy news, James found himself in hot water at the show after he was photographed kissing Donald Trump's former press secretary, Sean Spicer, on the cheek. Acknowledging the photo in the opening monologue of his chat show, he said: "Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo. In truth, I'm disappointed by it as well. I have been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear, truly, I do."

STORY: James Corden's wife Julia shows first hint of baby bump after confirming pregnancy

Loading the player...

He added: "I can promise you this, that kiss was a one-time thing. I'm not one of these people who has a couple of drinks and goes around kissing people I don't know. Except for that one time with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, right? Basically, what I'm saying is, I need to learn how to shake hands."