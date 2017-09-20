Daniella Westbrook seems to confirm on Twitter she has suffered a miscarriage The reality star also suggested she has split from fiancé Alan Thomason

Daniella Westbrook has seemingly confirmed she has suffered a miscarriage. The former EastEnders star took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and suggested she had lost her unborn baby and has split from fiancé Alan Thomason. The 43-year-old wrote: "Hurting from my loss. The hotel wasn't the only thing he destroyed that day. I never knew him at all! Walking away. #EnoughIsEnough #catfish."

Hurting from my loss.The hotel wasn't the only thing he destroyed that day. I never knew him at all! Walking away. #EnoughIsEnough #catfish — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) 19 September 2017

The actress has made no secret of how excited she was to be expecting her third child. Earlier this month, she appeared on Lorraine to talk about her romance with Alan - who is nine years her junior - and their unborn baby. "I'm great actually, really good, fantastic," she told her host. "I don't know if I'm having two because I'm huge. I'm only five weeks and I'm huge. It may well be twins but I don't have another scan for four or five weeks. Life is looking up, life is fun and it's good. I'm just in a better place." Of her partner, she added: "I found the man who can tame me. I don't argue with him, I listen. I've found the One."

Danniella has previously been married twice before. In 1998, she wed van driver Ben Morgan after knowing him for two months. The couple lived in Australia but their marriage ended in divorce nine months later. Before that, Danniella had welcomed her first child, a son Kai, in November 1996 with her ex-boyfriend Robert Fernandez. In 2001, she gave birth to her second child, a daughter Jodie B. Danniella married Jodie's father, Kevin Jenkins, three months later. The family moved to California in 2010 but in late 2011, the soap star returned to the UK with her children. She and Kevin were granted a divorce in 2014.