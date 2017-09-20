Professor Green posts shirtless photo after 'surgery gone wrong' Professor Green spoke frankly about his struggle with depression in an Instagram post

Professor Green has shared a shirtless photo of himself after admitting that he has struggled with depression and "drink" after surgery for a hernia went wrong earlier this year. The 33-year-old posted the snap of himself on Instagram, writing: "There's no after pic yet, this is the beginning of the journey… After surgery going wrong this year it slumped me, I look and feel like [expletive]. If I still look like this in six months then I've failed. If there hasn't been a whole load of new music then I've failed. No one is going to sort me out for me, so I figured it's probably time I did it for myself."

He added: "I can't have a dad bod without bloody having a kid first! And I can't leave music behind knowing I haven't peaked yet... the stuff I've started is the best yet - time to get it finished. Cheers for staying with me and being such loyal fans and friends, bless." His fans were quick to praise his attitude, with one writing: "Respect for using your platform for this, honesty to yourself and others is always the best policy and far too often we forget it when all we want to too is project the positive moments on social media," while another added: "I love your honesty, in a world full of fakes and negativity it is so refreshing to hear somebody in the public eye speaking out so openly and honestly. Massive respect to you."

After pulling this out mid sleep / lucid dream last night I thought I'd gotten away with not having to have it but... failure. Double as irritating as well, the insertion is the hard part. Here's to healing though 🎉 A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

The Lip Sync Battle co-host was admitted to hospital back in April after complications following a hernia surgery led to pneumonia, a partially collapsed lung, distension and fluid build-up. The rapper kept fans updated about his progress, writing: "Everything is starting to work again, all my bloods are looking better and I finally got some sleep last night. If I seemed a bit emotional at times it's been because I've been awake most hours of each day and it becomes quite a lot like torture when you have your entire life taken away from you and you're stuck in a room in the most uncomfortable and painful situation you've ever been in."