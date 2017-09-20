Robbie Williams may not be joining Take That on their 25th anniversary tour Robbie Williams reportedly won't join Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald on tour

Robbie Williams reportedly won't be joining his former band mates – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – on their 25th anniversary tour. According to The Sun, the Rock DJ singer was due to tour with the band around the UK, US and Middle East, but is now "extremely unlikely" to join due to scheduling conflicts.

A source told the website: "The band see themselves now as a trio. When the Greatest Hits tour was first discussed, the feeling was it would be great to get Robbie on board. But it’s become increasingly difficult to get everybody together. Gary, Mark and Howard have the same schedule and it’s far ­easier to plan around."

Robbie was recently forced to cancel three performances of his solo tour in Russia due to illness. A statement read: "Due to illness, the final two dates of the European leg of The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour, St Petersburg and Moscow, have been cancelled. Robbie Williams will also not be appearing at The New Wave event in Sochi. Robbie Williams has played to over 1.1 million fans this summer and recently announced an Australasian leg of the tour which is happening in February and March 2018."

Robbie recently opened up about his struggles with depression and arthritis during an interview with the Sunday Times. "This job is really bad for my health," he explained. "It's going to kill me. Unless I view it in a different way. The more cocky and arrogant I look onstage, the more terrified I am… I don't know if I'd be this mentally ill without fame. I don't think it would be as gross or as powerful if it hadn't have been for fame. You get a magnifying glass in the shape of the world's attention and your defects will obviously magnify too."