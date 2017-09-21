Noel Edmonds recorded goodbye messages for daughters ahead of suicide attempt The Deal or No Deal host tried to take his own life 12 years ago

Noel Edmonds has spoken candidly about his suicide attempt 12 years ago, revealing that he recorded goodbye messages for his four daughters before he tried to take his own life. In a video for ITV News, the 68-year-old said he was pushed to the absolute edge following the collapse of his business empire. "The only way I can describe it, is it is the darkest space that the human mind occupies. You see nothing. I mean, I had four daughters, I had a wife, I had mates, I saw nothing in that dark space," he said.

"I wrote a letter to my now ex-wife explaining as best I could why I'd reached the end, and I recorded little Dictaphone message to my daughters basically saying goodbye."

The Deal or No Deal host claimed that he reached his lowest point following the "destruction" of his former business group Unique Group at the hands of corrupt ex-HBOS bankers. He is now seeking £300million in compensation from Lloyds, who took over from HBOS in 2009. "They stole my companies, they stole my home, they stole my family, they stole my livelihood, they nearly stole my life," Noel said of those responsible. "I want the return of my stolen goods, plus damages."

Noel shares his four daughters – Charlotte, Lorna, Olivia and Alice - with his second wife, Helen Soby, to whom he was married from 1986 until 2005. In July 2009, he married his third wife, Liz Davies, a makeup artist on his programme, Deal or No Deal.

