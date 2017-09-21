Gina Torres announces split from husband Laurence Fishburne as photos of her kissing new man emerge The Hollywood couple were married for nearly 15 years

Gina Torres has announced that she and husband Laurence Fishburne quietly split last year. In a statement to HELLO!, the former Suits actress said: "With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected. Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we're in this together, if not side by side."

Confirmation of the couple's split comes as photos emerged of Gina kissing a mystery man. Her new rumoured boyfriend has been identified as Kevin Wright, an entrepreneur and solar energy investor from Utah who now lives in Southern California. The couple, who are said to have met in August, were pictured having lunch and kissing at the Sweet Butter cafe in Los Angeles.

Laurence and Gina pictured at their last red carpet event together

Could Meghan Markle be walking down the aisle soon?

Gina, 48, and her ex-husband Laurence, 56, would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Friday. The pair married at The Cloisters museum in New York City and welcomed their daughter Delilah in 2007. Gina and Laurence have not made a public appearance together since December 2015. A month later in January 2016, Gina still referred to herself as Laurence's wife in an interview with HELLO! Canada, but the couple split later that year.

Loading the player...

When asked if she was all business all the time, like her Suits character Jessica Pearson, Gina laughed: "No! I go home and I'm a mummy and wife." Speaking about the difference between herself and her on-screen persona, Gina added: "Her choice to put all her eggs in one basket – I've never been that girl. My hope for my daughter is that she has the courage to at least try to do it all, to be kind to herself when it all doesn't come together perfectly and to follow her dreams."