Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom hints at reconciliation: 'My unborn child doesn't deserve a broken home' Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal are expecting a second child

Their marriage came to an apparent end in August, but Faryal Makhdoom has hinted that she and her husband, boxer Amir Khan, have reconciled. In a desperate attempt to save their relationship, the mother-of-one took to her Twitter page to share a lengthy message in which she claimed they ready to put "differences behind us". She wrote: "I would like to send a special message to all my supporters. Thank you for being there for me during my darkest hours. Your love and support helped me immensely and I feel so humbled with your prayers."

The pregnant 26-year-old revealed she wants her marriage to the 30-year-old boxer to work for the sake of their three-year-old daughter, Lamaisah, and their unborn child. She continued: "As you know, the past three months have been really tough on me and my marriage. Matters haven't been helped by the fact that my husband has been out of the ring for quite sometime... it's been very stressful for us as a couple, and a family. I now recognise that all this infighting between me and my in laws has had a terrible effect on my husband and I... and for that I would like to sincerely apologise."

The fashion designer added: "My mother and father in law are the elders of our family and as such deserve love and respect just as much as my own parents do. I've said things in the past out of anger... I didn't really mean and regret now. My daughter and unborn child do not deserve a broken home. That is why I have decided that it is time to put our differences behind us, and start afresh. All families go through hard times. It is unfortunate for us that our difficulties were played out so publicly. I also apologise for my part in that. We all make mistakes; we are only human after all."

The couple tied the knot in 2013

The heartfelt post comes almost a month after Faryal told her followers she was pregnant with her second child. She tweeted: "Alhumdulilah, blessed with baby number 2 in my tummy. #Excited eating away, can't stop." The couple, who married in 2013, had a very public falling out on Twitter this summer, with Amir accusing fellow boxer Anthony Joshua of having an affair with Faryal, but he later withdrew the claims. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "@anthonyfjoshua glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best." To which, Anthony, 27, simply replied: "Apology accepted."