Sabrina the Teenage Witch to be given 'dark' reboot Sabrina the Teenage Witch is being rebooted! Would you watch the new version?

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is being brought back to the small sceen, but with a much darker twist. Unlike the original comedy, which ran from 1996 to 2003, US network the CW have revealed that they are developing a new version of the show titled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which has been describing as "as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature—half-witch, half-mortal—while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit".

READ: Emilia Clarke channels her Game of Thrones character with new hair colour

Melissa Joan Hart played Sabrina in the original show

The original version of the show starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina, who has to struggle with her daily life as a normal teenager while also dealing with her magical powers, her two witch aunts, Hilda and Zelda, and her talking cat, Salem. The new reboot will be written by the creative team behind Netflix's Riverdale, and it has been teased that Sabrina will also appear on the popular show.

WATCH: Alicia Vikander praised in first Tomb Raider trailer

The creative team behind Riverdale are planning to remake the show

Speaking about bringing supernatural elements into season two of the show, Archie Comics' chief creative officer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, said: "We obviously have talked about the supernatural in the room, and at a greater level with the network and the studio and things like that. It's no secret that one of my favourite characters is Sabrina the Teenage Witch. There will absolutely always be a genre element to the show, and in season one, there are hints of the supernatural, and there are visions and dreams... I can tell you that in season two we are going to continue pushing the envelope on that."