Made in Chelsea's Josh 'JP' Patterson reveals 'worst case scenario' while caring for baby India! Made in Chelsea's Josh 'JP' Patterson found himself in a tricky situation with baby India!

Made in Chelsea's Josh 'JP' Patterson has spoken candidly about the realities of caring for a newborn baby when you're all alone. The new dad, who shares daughter India with girlfriend Binky Felstead, opened up about fatherhood in his daddy blog for Uberkids, and revealed that he recently found himself in a tricky situation while looking after his baby girl.

STORY: Binky Felstead sets record straight on Cheryl post-baby weight comments

JP opened up about caring from India

The reality show star wrote: "When is the right time to go to the loo with a newborn? The answer is, never! Not when you have a newborn baby – so be prepared and ready for that moment! I had India for the morning as my girlfriend was away for work. India had not stopped crying for several hours, to the point where I was starting to get desperate. As I was new to this, my lack of experience was made clear! Finally, after many attempts to get her to sleep, I did it! Elation was in the air. I had my moment and I took it. I got to the loo and sat down but then, several seconds later, the worst case scenario came into play… India had awoken and needed her Daddy."

READ: Binky Felstead admits baby has 'put a strain' on her relationship with JP

He continued: "What do you do? Finish? Or allow her to work herself up? The latter was not an option, so I made the decision to waddle with my trousers down by my ankles and come to her rescue. Not thinking this through, I suddenly realised I was a fully grown man, with a baby on his shoulder and his trousers round his ankles! I was left with no option but to take her with me and sort myself out!"

Loading the player...

The 28-year-old revealed that he resolved the situation by quickly making India a temporary bed in the bathroom sink by using towels. He wrote: "There are very few moments in life where you question ‘why?!’ But being sat in a bathroom with a crying baby on your shoulder and with no rescue party in sight is definitely one of them. The next challenge is wiping with a baby in your arms… my only option seemed clear, so I made a safe and suitable bed for India in the sink…out of Binky’s favourite hand towels."