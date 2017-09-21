Stacey Solomon poses for intimate selfie with boyfriend Joe Swash: see picture It's been confirmed that the TV star has been dropped from I'm A Celebrity! spin-off

Stacey Solomon has taken to her social media sites to show her appreciation for her boyfriend Joe Swash. Posing for an intimate selfie in bed, the 27-year-old revealed how grateful she was to have some "quality alone time" with her partner. She gushed: "Sometimes life takes over and you don't get a minute alone with your partner. Tonight our children are with their other parents having a whale of a time, we both have a night off and we get to be just us!"

She added: "Don't get me wrong family time is my absolute favourite but it doesn't take away from the fact that intimate couple time is imperative too (I often forget this and don't practice what I preach) tonight was a wonderful reminder of how much I love to be with my man and remember how we met, laugh, switch stories of work, family and friends and just be us. Not that I need much reminding, but it does bring to the surface why I love him so dearly."

Stacey has been dating the former EastEnders actor since the start of 2016. They both have children from previous relationship. X Factor star Stacey has two sons; Zachary is her child with teenage sweetheart Dean Cox, while Leighton is her son with ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham. Meanwhile, Joe shares his son Harry with his former partner Emma Sophocleous. A few months into their relationship, Stacey admitted to HELLO! Online: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

On Thursday, it was revealed that Stacey has been dropped from presenting the spin-off show for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. The bubbly television personality, who was crowned jungle queen in 2010, joined the show in 2016, alongside fellow hosts Vicky Pattison, Chris Ramsey and boyfriend Joe Swash. Her spokesperson has since confirmed she will not be part of the 2017 series. It's thought that producers are considering a revamp to the Extra Camp format and it's unclear whether the other presenters' positions are also under threat.