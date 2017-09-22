Audrina Patridge files for divorce after 10 months, requests restraining order The Hills star shares one-year-old daughter Kirra Max with husband Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from her husband Corey Bohan after ten months of marriage. The Hills alum cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, following an alleged domestic violence incident, and has also requested a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against the professional BMX dirt bike rider. Audrina and Corey tied the knot in November last year, and are parents to daughter Kirra Max, who was born in 24 June 2016. "Audrina's number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," the 32-year-old's rep stated.

Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan after ten months of marriage

In her declaration, which was submitted on 18 September, Audrina chronicles multiple instances of emotional abuse and violent outbursts by her husband. "I am fearful of [Corey's] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter," she alleged. Audrina also said she believes there is a risk of Corey abducting Kirra and taking her to Australia, where his family lives. "I am very concerned, especially since he has our daughter's birth certificate, that he might obtain a passport for her and take her to Australia without my consent," she stated in her documents.

My heart ❤️ A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

The couple are parents to one-year-old daughter Kirra Max

Audrina and 35-year-old Corey started dating on-and-off in 2008, and announced their engagement in November 2015. Daughter Kirra Max was born seven months later, in June 2016, and the couple married in Hawaii in November.

"These problems have existed their entire relationship," a source told People. "They broke up and got back together, and she really thought things would be different when they got married, but she's realised things had to change before it got even worse, and she had to get her and her daughter out of the situation."