Sandi Toksvig reveals shocking Great British Bake Off revelation Sandi Toksvig has opened up about behind-the-scenes on Bake Off!

Sandi Toksvig has revealed that the bakers' countdown clock on the Great British Bake Off isn't quite as strict as it seems. According to the new presenter of the Channel 4 show, the 10-second countdown before the competitors are told to stop what they're doing and step away from their bakes is occasionally swayed if it looks like people are struggling.

Sandi opened up about behind-the-scenes on the baking show

Chatting to the Mirror, Sandi said: "There have been odd times where we have slowed down the final 10-second countdown as we can see they've got one quick thing left to do." Addressing Sandi's comments, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "Any slowing of the countdown is a matter of mere seconds and gives all the bakers the same amount of time." Sandi currently hosts the show with Noel Fielding, and fans have praised their partnership after taking over from Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Bakers get a little more time to finish their bakes

The new series is well underway, and HELLO! recently sat down with last year's finalist Andrew Smyth, who revealed that he still talks to his fellow Bake Off contestants regularly. He said: "We talk constantly. We're on WhatsApp all through the show, but it's not just then. We are literally in touch with each other every day. And it's everyone, not just one or two of us." Speaking about the new competitors, he added: "You just feel for them, you know the pressure they're under. One of them didn't put the oven on the other day and I knew exactly how they felt because I did the same. It's so pressured you do things you'd never do in real life."