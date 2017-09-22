Riverdale star KJ Apa in car crash after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel KJ Apa was unharmed following the car accident on 14 August

Riverdale star KJ Apa has been involved in a car crash after falling asleep at the wheel, according to reports. The 20-year-old actor, who plays Archie Andrews in the popular Netflix show, was driving to his home following a 14-hour work day on 14 August when the accident occurred. Warner Bros. Television confirmed that KJ was unharmed, was "treated by first responders on the scene" and wasn't taken to hospital.

AJ was unharmed after the accident

Their statement to ET read: "First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterisation that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him."

AJ plays Archie on the popular show

MORE: Sabrina the Teenage Witch to be given 'dark' reboot

He continued: "Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being." A spokesperson for Screen Actors Guild also told the site that the union is opening an investigation into the incident. "This is an extremely troubling situation and we are deeply concerned about the safety of performers on the Riverdale set," their statement read. "We are sending a team to Vancouver to review the circumstances surrounding safety issues affecting performers on this production. We have no further comment at this time."