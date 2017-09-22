Michael Sheen talks bittersweet moment of sending daughter Lily, 18, to college The actor spoke to HELLO! at the premiere of his new film, Home Again

Like many parents, Michael Sheen went through highs and lows when his 18-year-old daughter Lily went off to college. The actor, who shares his only child with his ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale, said there were "two sides" to seeing his little girl grow up. "She's starting a new chapter of her life," Michael told HELLO! at the premiere of his new film, Home Again.

"And I'm sure, for anyone who's had their child go off to college – they've left home for the first time – it's exciting to see them going off on that adventure and having their own independent life, but at the same time you don't want to let go and you don't want to see them go completely, so there are two sides to it."

What we liked so much about MIchael's response to "Do a kissy face "was how much it looked like someone blissfully releasing a really long held in wee #ourgirl #❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

Michael shares his daughter with his ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale

With two actors as parents, fans could be forgiven for thinking that Lily will follow in the footsteps of the Underworld: Rise of the Lycans stars. But Michael, 48, said: "She will plough her own path. She's very independent and she knows what she wants to do and so hopefully she'll always have our support in whatever she does but I think she'll make her own way."

The actor turned heads at the premiere of Home Again on Thursday night, showing off his peroxide blond hair. Michael, who stars opposite Reese Witherspoon in the rom-com, joked: "Well you look at all these amazing women with blonde hair, Reese as well, and I wanted to join them!"

Michael showed off his new look at the premiere of Home Again

Praising his co-stars, Michael said: "There were amazing people involved. To work with Reese… If someone says, 'Do you want to do a film with Reese Witherspoon? You go, 'Yes of course.' And then to meet (director) Hallie Meyers-Shyer and (producer) Nancy Meyers, I've loved Nancy's films, they've been amazing, and this is Hallie's first film, and it just made me think, this is great. I love the story. I love the story that it was about family, there was no bad guy in it. Although I would say that because I suppose I'm the closest thing to a bad guy in it! But I loved that about it. It seemed very warm and loving as a story, so I really looked forward to doing it."