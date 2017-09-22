Lady Gaga opens up about 'lonely' experience of fame Lady Gaga spoke honestly about the "psychologically challenging" aspect of fame

Lady Gaga has written an open letter about how "lonely" fame can be ahead of her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. She tweeted the letter which a caption which read: "A message from me about GAGA: FIVE FOOT TWO. The documentary is available worldwide at 12:01am." The letter read: "With Gaga: Five Foot Two, I found myself witnessing myself in a way I am unable to see on my own. I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable...but what struck me the most was the film's authenticity in the way Chris [Moukarbel], the director, chose to show my lowest lows, my highest highs, and the close relationship with my family that I clung to fiercely while writing my album Joanne."

Lady Gaga opened up about fame

Speaking about dealing with fame, she continued: "I'm most touched that the veil behind the aura of my fame reveals that fame is not all it's cracked up to be. It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you're viewed by people. For me, it feels very unnatural, but complicated because I know it is my destiny to be a performer." The Edge of Glory's fans were quick to praise her honesty, with one writing: "This documentary is yet another adventure that we'll all embark on. We will be with you through thick and thin the immense amount of love," while another wrote: "Honestly have no words. She is one of the most genuine artists of our time."

The documentary includes the star's struggle with fibromyalgia, which causes chronic muscle pain. Lady Gaga recently revealed that she suffers from the chronic pain condition and thanked her fans for their support. She also gave tips on how she dealt with the pain, writing: "I was so overwhelmed by the empathy, confessions & personal stories of chronic pain in response to my previous post I thought what the hell. Maybe I should just share some of my personal remedies I've acquired over the past five years."