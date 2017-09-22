Emmerdale's Samantha Giles reveals she used witchcraft to meet husband The actress plays Bernice Blackstock on the ITV soap

Samantha Giles took matters into her own hands when it came to finding love. The Emmerdale actress has revealed she turned to the power of witchcraft, and practised her Wiccan faith to find her now husband Sean Pritchard. "I've always been a wiccan, a white witch, so I cast a love spell before I met Sean to meet the right person," Samantha, 46, told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "I use candles and crystals in the magic that I do. I wrote down exactly what I was after. Then I met Sean and he was exactly what I had written. It's as if he appeared by magic!"

Emmerdale's Samantha Giles has revealed she used witchcraft to find love

Samantha, who shares two children with her production manager husband, continued: "It's not as bonkers as it sounds. Lots of people are into manifesting. A lot of people have read The Secret, it's ritualising it and using all kinds of things."

STORY: This EastEnders star has just made a surprising appearance in Emmerdale

Wicca is a contemporary Pagan religious movement, which draws upon a diverse set of ancient pagan and 20th century hermetic motifs for its practices. Samantha emphasised that she only practices white magic, explaining to her host: "You can't do anything bad, because it comes back on yourself three fold."

Her character Bernice Blackstock is set to be reunited with daughter Gabby Thomas

On Friday, Emmerdale fans will see the return of Bernice's daughter Gabby Thomas after a five-month absence. Her arrival is set to cause drama for Emma Barton, played by actress Gillian Kearney. Earlier this week, Gillian said viewers will see her character driven to "desperate measures" in the coming weeks, after she discovers that Gabby is responsible for sending messages supposedly from her late husband James. "Initially Emma is blown away by what's happening, because she finds a prayer card with a message at James's grave, it's comforting for Emma to think that it could be from James," Gillian told Digital Spy. "But she's also an intelligent woman and she knows that it's not really possible…

STORY: Popular Emmerdale star set to make a return to the show

Loading the player...

"Emma feels really let down and disappointed when she finds out it's Gabby. She's ashamed of what she did to Gabby's dad, so she’s been trying her very best to be a good person. She thinks it's cruel that Gabby has been playing with her vulnerability, especially because Gabby knows she's in a very unstable place at the moment. The audience will be worried for Gabby, because Emma can't be pushed too far before she snaps. It's not coming from a place of evil, but she's very volatile and you just never know what she's going to do next."

Click here for all the latest TV news...