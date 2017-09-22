Sir Elton John breaks long-standing silence on ex-wife Renate Blauel The singer is supporting same-sex marriage in Australia

Sir Elton John has opened up about ex-wife Renate Blauel, while urging people in Australia to vote in support of same-sex marriage. The iconic musician is now happily married to long-time partner David Furnish, with whom he shares two sons, Zachary, six, and four-year-old Elijah. But prior to that, he had a short-lived union with German sound engineer Renate Blauel, which lasted from 1984 until 1988, when Elton came out as gay.

Elton John married Renate Blauel in February 1984 in Darling Point, Sydney

Taking to Instagram this week, Sir Elton, 70, broke his silence on his ex-wife as he called on Australians to vote for equal marriage. He wrote: "I'm so excited to be back in Australia for a series of shows. Many years ago, I chose Australia for my wedding to a wonderful woman for whom I have so much love and admiration. I wanted more than anything to be a good husband, but I denied who I really was, which caused my wife sadness, and caused me huge guilt and regret.

The star opened up about his first marriage in a candid Instagram post

"To be worthy of someone's love, you have to be brave enough and clear eyed enough to be honest with yourself and your partner. Almost 24 years ago, I met the person with whom I could be fully myself. When we married in 2014, it felt like that fact was accepted by the world. For David and I, being able to openly love and commit to one another, and for that to be recognised and celebrated is what makes life truly worth living. That acceptance and support makes us want to be as kind, responsible and productive members of society, as well as the best parents that we can be.

"I love Australia. I love its spirit, it's lack of pretence, it's passion. I hope it can embrace the honesty and courage that seeks gay marriage as an expression not of desire but of love. #loveislove #marriageequality @davidfurnish."