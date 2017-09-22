Victoria Beckham reveals she misses son Brooklyn after he left home for university: 'I can't stop crying' Brooklyn Beckham moved to New York in August for university

Victoria Beckham has revealed she is finding it difficult to adjust to life without her eldest son Brooklyn at home. Appearing on make-up channel Pixiwoo, the fashion designer confessed she "can't stop crying" since her teenage son moved to study photography at a university in New York City. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying," she shared. "I miss him so much, so much."

Victoria, who is promoting her latest collaboration with Estee Lauder, went on to reveal that she has been visiting Brooklyn, where he attends Parsons School of Design. When asked about her youngest child, Harper, starting school, the former Spice Girls star explained: "I think it's great, we're blessed to have children, it's a good thing, if you're sad your baby's going off to school, you're a good mum."

STORY: Brooklyn Beckham is missing home after receiving this adorable gift from his siblings

Earlier this week, Brooklyn, told his social media followers that he was feeling a little homesick. The 18-year-old photographer received a collection of photographs of Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper, which he posted on Instagram to share with his fans. Each sibling had written a message underneath their photo. Romeo's read: "Miss you bust," Cruz's said: "I LOVE YOU LOTS", and Harper's simply read: "I miss you Brooklyn." Brooklyn had lined up the photos to take a picture of the sweet gesture, captioning it: "I miss you guys so much."

Loading the player...

He made his big move to New York at the end of August to study photography. The eldest Beckham child was accompanied by dad David Beckham when he first arrived in the city, who was more than happy to help his first-born get settled. Brooklyn was recently reunited with his mum Victoria Beckham during New York Fashion Week, and was pictured in the front row of her fashion show with his dad.