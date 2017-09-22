Quiz host William G Stewart passes away aged 84 William G Stewart has died aged 84

William G Stewart, a TV producer and the quiz host of Channel 4's Fifteen to One, has sadly passed away aged 84. According to his agent, he "passed away peacefully... surrounded by his family, after a brief illness". William had worked on several shows throughout his career, including Love Thy Neighbour, Bless This House, Family Fortunes and Don't Forget Your Toothbrush, before hosting the long-running quiz show from 1988 to 2003.

Speaking about the beloved quiz show back to the Daily Mail back in 2014, William said: "I've always thought that what made Fifteen To One the institution it became was its intelligence. That's what people liked about the show: the questions were properly tough and if you were playing along at home, you needed to have your wits about you."

William has passed away after a short illness

Fans of William paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing: "Just heard of the passing of William G Stewart. So much more than merely a quiz host. A producer & director of huge standing and talent," while another added: "So sad to hear about William G Stewart's death. A lovely man who kindly encouraged and advised me. I wouldn't have had a career without him." William married Laura Calland, his third wife, in 1997, and shared two daughters, Isobel and Hannah. William had three other children, Nick, Barnaby and Hayley, from previous marriages.

I was on 15-1 in 1990. Superb show and #WilliamGStewart a brilliant host. — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) September 21, 2017

William previously claimed to have been confirmed to be a celebrity contestant on 2010's series of Strictly Come Dancing, but had to drop out after the BBC refused to insure him. He told the Telegraph: "I had an interview with producers, was accepted and even agreed to a location for my training. At the interview I even did a few high kicks, knee bends, and toe-touching to prove how fit I am. All was agreed. Then, two weeks later, my agent got a message to say that the BBC would not insure me – I was too old."