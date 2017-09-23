Cheryl makes emotional appeal for friend’s son suffering from rare disease The star posted the heart-breaking message on her Instagram page

Cheryl is known for her caring nature and often gets involved with charity causes close to her heart. Now she has taken to her Instagram page to raise awareness of a little-known yet debilitating condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth. Cheryl told her followers that her close friend’s son is suffering from the disease and she wants to increase the public’s knowledge of the illness.

Cheryl posted: "Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease damages the peripheral nerves and as time passes can make everyday activities increasingly harder to complete. A close friend of mines son was recently diagnosed and there are currently no cures for this debilitating disease. As it's #CMTAwarenessmonth I wanted to share more information about it, find out more at cmt.org.uk. If you feel you’d like to help there’s also a section to donate!!"

The star’s fans applauded Cheryl for shining the spotlight on this genetic condition. One told her: "So glad to see you raising awareness of this condition! I have type 1 of the condition as well as my dad, brother, nephew and my little boy who is 6. It affects us all in different ways. Thinking of your friend’s son." Another fan wrote: "My grandad had this disease @cherylofficial I was so surprised to see you share this as it's so rare no one really ever mentions it." One follower said: "Amazing thing you’re doing Cheryl."

WATCH: Cheryl gives her first TV interview since becoming a mum: watch the trailer!

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is also known as hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy and symptoms usually begin to appear between ages five and 15, but they can start later. It’s a progressive condition without a cure, although there are treatments to relieve symptoms and improve quality of life. People who suffer from CMT often experience muscle weakness, problems walking and numbness in the feet, arms and hands.

If you’d like to support Cheryl’s cause, go to www.cmt.org.uk.