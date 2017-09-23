DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles to launch music career! Find out more The TV star has surprised fans by recording his debut album

TV presenter Nick Knowles has revealed that he’s launching his music career after secretly recording an album! Nick took to his Instagram page to announce the exciting news on Saturday. The popular host of telly’s DIY SOS posted a photo of his album cover, which is called Nick Knowles: Every Kind of People. Nick looks extremely handsome as he poses in a black T-shirt holding a guitar. He wrote: "Delighted to say that I've made my first album!! Can't wait for you to hear it #everykindofpeople."

Nick, 54, also spoke to The Sun about his new venture into singing, explaining that his love of music started at the young age of 14 when he learnt to play the guitar. Nick, 54, is now set to wow the public with his debut album which features a mix of covers and is due for release before Christmas.

Nick said: "It’s always been part of my life and a friend of mine said to me one day ‘why don’t you do an album?'" The presenter says his friend then got him in contact with Universal records and after performing some test songs, they asked him to record an album. "It’s been really exciting," he said. The star revealed that his music includes covers from the likes of Bob Dylan to Ed Sheeran and says that he believes there’s a market for deep voices like his own.

Nick Knowles with his ex Jessica and their son Eddie

It’s been a turbulent year for Nick, who split from his wife-of-four-years Jessica Rose in 2016. The couple share a son, Eddie, two. In May this year, Nick told HELLO! of the split: "No matter how much you love someone, if you've burned some bridges, it's very difficult to rebuild them. I'll hold my hands up and say I got some things wrong, but I'll never stop caring for Jessica." He added: "She's the most beautiful person with the biggest heart and I regret very much some of the things that have happened and the fact we haven't been able to make it work. But it's time to move on."