Victoria Beckham enjoys romantic date night with husband David - see the photos! The couple enjoyed a night in together after a busy week

It’s a romantic Saturday night for Victoria and David Beckham! Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to share two photos of her date night at home with her handsome husband. Victoria posted one snap of David cooking dinner and captioned the photo: "He cooks too!!" David smiles for the camera as he dishes up a tasty looking fish supper for Victoria.

In the second picture, fans can see a bottle of wine with the caption: "Welcome home @davidbeckham. We have missed u!! X." The bottle in question is Gaja Barbaresco 2012, which we found for sale online at £156. Victoria has clearly missed her husband, who has been away travelling in Malaysia. Last week David posted a photo of himself meeting the Johor Southern Tigers football team.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Beckham family, with David travelling, Victoria debuting her new fashion line at London Fashion Week and their eldest son Brooklyn leaving home to study photography in New York. No doubt the couple are feeling a touch of empty nest syndrome with Brooklyn away.

Just this week Victoria revealed she is finding it difficult to adjust to life without her eldest son Brooklyn at home. Appearing on make-up channel Pixiwoo, the fashion designer confessed she "can't stop crying" since her teenage son moved to study photography at a university in New York City. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying," she shared. "I miss him so much, so much."

Missing you bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Brooklyn has told his social media followers that he was feeling a little homesick. The 18-year-old photographer received a collection of photographs of Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper, which he posted on Instagram to share with his fans. Each sibling had written a message underneath their photo. Romeo's read: "Miss you bust," Cruz's said: "I LOVE YOU LOTS," and Harper's simply read: "I miss you Brooklyn." Brooklyn had lined up the photos to take a picture of the sweet gesture, captioning it: "I miss you guys so much."