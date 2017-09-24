Russell Brand reveals he loves being a dad: 'Nothing she does annoys me' The comedian and his wife Laura Gallagher welcomed daughter Mabel last year

Russell Brand is loving his new life as a family man. The comedian, whose daughter Mabel was born in November 2016, opened up about fatherhood in a new interview with Stellar magazine. Revealing his favourite thing that the 11-month-old does, Russell said: "She grabs my face, closes her fist and twists it. I quite like that. Nothing she does annoys me.

"It's just that you can't ever go, 'Would you mind being on standby for an hour so I can do something else?' It's a total lack of control: she'll punch and I'll surrender'."

Russell Brand said he loves being a father

The 42-year-old added that he's always loved children. "I've always loved being around kids; sort of obsessively, really. I have strong relationships with all my mates' kids," Russell said. "If I go to their house I sometimes spend more time with them. Because I enjoy play quite a lot – and kids are willing to just put on stupid voices and muck around."

Russell has previously said that he felt something "really quite profound" when his wife Laura Gallacher gave birth to their daughter. "I felt extremely present in that birth, completely overwhelmed by it," he said during an appearance on John Bishop in Conversation in March. "I've heard a lot of men say, 'I didn't know I had so much love in me', but I did know I had so much love in me. I just didn't know what to do with it. And when I saw her, I felt something switch on – this sense of very determined and clear purpose."

Russell married Laura Gallacher - pictured with her sister Kirsty - in August 2017

The actor married Laura in a star-studded ceremony in August, and later revealed all about his big day in his Radio X podcast, telling viewers that he was "now a domestic". He said: "I'm living a married life now…I'm domestic." Celebrity guests in attendance included Laura's older sister, Kirsty Gallacher, along with the likes of Jonathan Ross, Noel Gallagher and David Baddiel.

A source told The Sun: "They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus. It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour," According to the paper, Russell spent £2,300 to hire the New Orleans steamer so that guests could travel in style back to an Indian-themed wedding reception close to the couple's home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxford.