Lorraine Kelly opens up about menopause struggle: 'There was no joy in my life' Lorraine Kelly was joined by Dr Hilary Jones to discuss the menopause

Lorraine Kelly has spoken candidly about her struggle with the menopause in a new interview with Dr Hilary Jones. The chat show host - who has launched a new campaign titled The M Word, to encourage women to share their menopause experiences - said: "It must have been about five years ago. I remember thinking to myself, I cannot be sitting here talking to Hugh Jackman all sweaty and hot… I was getting a little bit narky, I think, I'm safe to say. A little bit like that. Just not feeling myself."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares unseen wedding photo to celebrate 25th anniversary

Lorraine discussed the menopause with Dr Hilary

She then revealed that Dr Hilary had prescribed her Hormone Replacement Therapy, explaining: "It was remarkable – it kicked in very, very quickly. I just got my equilibrium back. I felt all of a sudden like it was lighter, I felt better in myself. I would imagine it was weeks. It wasn't overnight. It was a gradual, gradual thing, like coming out of the tunnel into the light. All we had to do was change the dosage. It’s not one size fits all." The 57-year-old spoke about the toll the menopause had taken on her, prior to her decision to turn to HRT. "Life was really good, love my job, all of that… and there was no joy in my life," she said. "I felt absolutely down. And I couldn't put my finger on it. And I didn’t think it was that, I thought, I've got the patches, that'll be fine. It's that horrible thing, you just feel there's no joy in your life – flat."

STORY: Lorraine Kelly turns heads in £13 Primark dress!

Lorraine went through the menopause five years ago

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Twitter, with one person writing: "Yes I know that feeling. Thanks for sharing," while another added: "I am premenopausal, been fitted with a coil couple weeks ago as that's what I was advised to do thanks for talking about this Lorraine."