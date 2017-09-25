Little Mix's Perrie Edwards forced to cancel gig after she was rushed to hospital Little Mix performed as a threesome at iHeart music festival

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards was forced to pull out of a performance in the US this weekend after she was rushed to hospital with a "gastric problem". A spokesman for the band told MailOnline: "Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem. She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform." Perrie's bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall carried on as a three-piece at the iHeart music festival in Las Vegas, on Sunday.

The British pop group, who were formed on The X Factor in 2011, are currently travelling the world on their The Glory Days Tour in support of their fourth studio album Glory Days. News of Perrie's condition comes shortly after she opened up about her relationship with football star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who recently announced his move to Liverpool. The 24-year-old singer insisted that the couple will make their romance work - despite the long-distance. "I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different - but that's not a problem," she told The Mirror. "We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud."

Last week, Perrie shared a lovely snap of the pair enjoying a romantic stroll in the Northern city. During the same outing, Alex post a loved-up picture of the two. In the caption, he gushed: "I tell her she my bestie, bestie, she my bestie." The couple often take to their social media sites to share cute pictures of one another. News of their romance was first revealed in November. According to The Sun, Perrie was reportedly keen to keep the relationship private following her high-profile split from ex-fiancé Zayn Malik in August 2015.

"There's certainly some chemistry there and they've enjoyed spending time together," a source told the publication at the time. "Both are keen to keep the relationship on the down low, they don't follow each other on social media as they know a connection might give the game away. After what happened with Zayn, Perrie doesn't want her love life to become public knowledge."