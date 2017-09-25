Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photo from one of her first dates with Michael Douglas The actress shares the snapshot in celebration of the couple's shared birthday

Happy birthday to Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas! The couple share the same birthday – 25 September – and in celebration, the actress took to Instagram to post a throwback photo from one of their very first dates together. "One of our early dates, a boxing fight in Vegas!" wrote Catherine, who is celebrating her 48th birthday. "You got me at round one. Happy birthday darling." Fans of the Hollywood stars were quick to send their best wishes to Catherine and 73-year-old Michael. "Happy birthday to the both of you!" one follower wrote. Another added: "Happy birthday to you both! You deserve all the luck, happiness and love in the world! Love you! Have a great day."

Catherine and Michael first met at the Deauville Film Festival in August 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 and were married at the Plaza Hotel in New York in November 2000. Together, the couple share two children; Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14. Catherine and Carys recently caused a stir by attending New York Fashion Week together, where the Oscar-winner proudly revealed that her daughter is all set to follow in her footsteps.

"She wants to get into the business in all its capacity," Catherine told E! News. "She is a wonderful actress, a wonderful singer and pianist, but she loves fashion." The Welsh beauty continued: "She's very head-strong in her career. A doctor has always been on the cards, but acting is her passion and I've schooled them in that the business is broad these days and you've got to go out there knowing that there's critiques."

Catherine, meanwhile, recently added another string to her bow, by designing a new home collection – which is set to debut on QVC. Speaking about her range, which includes bedding, décor and an array of soft furnishings, Catherine said she wanted it to be "elegant" and "beautiful", while also being "luxurious without being untouchable". "Everything in my line looks like it's much more than it is," she added.

Of Michael's response to her new business venture, she said: "My husband is really happy that I've opened the doors to Casa Zeta-Jones. Because he said, 'Ok, now you can do everybody else's home and leave ours alone for two seconds before you change it up again or buy another one to decorate.'"