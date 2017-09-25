Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane make first joint appearance following tragic miscarriage news Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane put on a brave face together at the event

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife, Mara Lane, put on a united front while attending the Boston Film Festival on Sunday. The pair have had a difficult few weeks with Mara sadly suffered a miscarriage with their second child, leading the Tudors actor to relapse into alcoholism after a long period of sobriety.

Jonathan looked happy and healthy as he smiled for the camera with his arm placed protectively around Mara, who looked stylish in a patterned skirt and a green turtleneck jumper. The pair attend the festival for the world premiere of Damascus Cover, in which Jonathan plays the lead character, Ari Ben-Sion. Sharing a snap from the evening, Mara wrote: "J has asked me to thank Robin and @bostonfilmfestival for having us and #DamascusCover. Also thank you for his best actor award. Thank you those who came out to support."

Jonathan and Mara attended the film festival together

Mara, who shares nine-month-old son Wolf with Jonathan, announced the tragic news that she had suffered a miscarriage, days after Jonathan was pictured being escorted by security through an airport in early September. At the time, she wrote: "With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these."

She continued: "Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of success."

Mara added of the 40-year-old star: "He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."