Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane make first joint appearance following tragic miscarriage news

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane put on a brave face together at the event

by Emmy Griffiths

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife, Mara Lane, put on a united front while attending the Boston Film Festival on Sunday. The pair have had a difficult few weeks with Mara sadly suffered a miscarriage with their second child, leading the Tudors actor to relapse into alcoholism after a long period of sobriety.

Jonathan looked happy and healthy as he smiled for the camera with his arm placed protectively around Mara, who looked stylish in a patterned skirt and a green turtleneck jumper. The pair attend the festival for the world premiere of Damascus Cover, in which Jonathan plays the lead character, Ari Ben-Sion. Sharing a snap from the evening, Mara wrote: "J has asked me to thank Robin and @bostonfilmfestival for having us and #DamascusCover. Also thank you for his best actor award. Thank you those who came out to support."

Jonathan and Mara attended the film festival together

Mara, who shares nine-month-old son Wolf with Jonathan, announced the tragic news that she had suffered a miscarriage, days after Jonathan was pictured being escorted by security through an airport in early September. At the time, she wrote: "With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these."

 

To the showering of love received, thank you from bottom of our hearts. I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions. Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone. Anyone who knows me personally knows I would normally never share such personal sadness (only because in my head, I would not want to burden others and because I trust that in time God will heal me) but I was happy to come to my husband's defense. I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time. Thank you for coming to ours. Please continue to always write or comment about your days no matter what I share as when I see it I will return the love back someway or it will be read by someone else who can too. I so wish that I could support you on all your walks and sad days so hopefully the posts I share will make you laugh or lighten your days or make you smile/brighten them somehow. This is not a highlights nor lowlights reel, but simply an in-the-middle to keep in contact. I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place. We will try to be more transparent on our journey as I see it may be helpful for others as well as ourselves. We don’t have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up. I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does. Thank you again Dr Stu for getting us through that as watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad. Thank you Father God for supernatural peace. May you afford those who seek you the same peace and may we grow as humans and have more compassion for all humanity.

She continued: "Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of success."

Mara added of the 40-year-old star: "He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."

