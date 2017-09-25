Eamonn Holmes posts rare photo of grown up daughter Rebecca The doting dad looked happy to be spending time with his only daughter

Following wife Ruth Langford's Strictly Come Dancing debut on Saturday night, Eamonn Holmes enjoyed a relaxing Sunday spent with more of his favourite girls. The doting dad took to Instagram to post a photo showing him and his only daughter Rebecca, 26, sitting in the back of a car with Eamonn's beloved rescue dog Maggie. The TV presenter captured the photo: "Out with two of my favourite girls. Enjoying a lovely autumn day with daughter Rebecca & lovely Maggie."

The father-daughter photo went down a treat with Eamonn's fans, with one writing: "Beautiful daughter and lovely Eamonn," while another said: "Your daughter is beautiful." A third added: "Lovely daughter with your gorgeous daughter and lovely Maggie. Lucky you to be surrounded with lovely girls."

Out with two of my favourite girls. Enjoying a lovely autumn day with daughter Rebecca & lovely Maggie. A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes) on Sep 24, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

Rebecca, who is the Northern Irish presenter's only daughter, is the second child from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes. His other children from the marriage are sons Declan, 28, and Niall, 24. He also shares son, Jack, 15, with current wife Ruth.

She did her best but she couldn't beat her nerves. I love her so much.Time to bring her home time. #Strictly A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

The night before, Eamonn and his youngest son Jack took their seats in the audience to watch Ruth and her dance partner Anton Du Beke perform their first dance. After his wife came bottom of the leaderboard with just 16 points from the judges, the proud husband took to social media to hit back at her low score. Eamonn shared a photo of him with Ruth in the Strictly studios, captioning the snap: "She did her best but she couldn't beat her nerves. I love her so much.Time to bring her home time. #Strictly."

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010, and the doting husband recently opened up about his wife's work ethic while chatting to HELLO!. He said: “She is one of the most organised people that you will ever meet, and that’s from her military upbringing. She’s from a military family. She can pack a kit bag. She can do a schedule. You’ve got an amazing work ethic and I’m very proud of you."