Holly Willoughby appears broody after cuddling 'miracle baby' The mother-of-three got a little distracted from her presenting duties by baby Molly

Holly Willoughby's Monday morning was brightened up considerably by the arrival of 'miracle baby' Molly Morton on the This Morning sofa. Molly's parents Tess and Neil had been chatting to Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield to discuss her miraculous arrival, and all attention turned to Molly when she was brought out at the end of the segment. Holly couldn’t resist cuddling the adorable eight-month-old, and cooed over the little girl as she continued her presenting duties. At one point, the TV star joked to Tess and Neil: "I'm just going to keep her."

Holly Willoughby was in he element when baby Molly arrived on the This Morning set

Molly's name, meaning miracle, is certainly fitting considering her much longed-for arrival. Following three failed rounds of IVF and early menopause, Tess was told that she couldn't have children. Tess, 47, and Neil, 52, told their story on the This Morning sofa, revealing how they had given up having children of their own and had taken to fostering instead.

Molly with her parents Tess and Neil

Last year, Tess feared she had ovarian cancer, and was told to expect the worst after feeling sick and tired. Tess recalled the moment she found out she was pregnant after going for cancer tests, saying: "I looked at the screen and I could see a baby. I said 'Is this mine?'" The doting mum added: "We're still in shock and I still catch myself in the mirror thinking: 'We made her.'"

Holly and Phil with baby Molly

Loading the player...

Viewers of the show were quick to share their thoughts on the heartwarming story on social media. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "I loved this story so happy for them you can tell they are fab parents." Another added: "I'm feeling so emosh!! What a wonderful and beautiful story and family! I wish you all the happiness in the world." A third added: "Watching @Schofe and @hollywills with baby Molly is the cutest thing! What a beautiful child and amazing story on @thismorning."