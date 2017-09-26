Idina Menzel weds Aaron Lohr in gorgeous ceremony

Idina Menzel ties the knot with Aaron Lohr in stunning ceremony Idina Menzel revealed her son and father walked her down the aisle on the special day

Congratulations to Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr, who tied the knot this weekend! The Frozen star announced the happy news on Instagram while sharing two stunning photos from their special day. She wrote: "Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special."

The pair first met on the set of Rent back in 2005 when Idina was still married to her first husband, Taye Diggs, who also co-starred in the musical film. Following her split from Taye in 2013, Idina and Aaron made their first red carpet appearance together at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April 2015. The couple announced their engagement in September 2016, with Idina tweeting: "I have wonderful news...my man and I are engaged! We are so happy. It's a beautiful time."

Idina, who shares seven-year-old son, Walker, with Taye, opened up about her split in an interview with Valentine in the Morning. "It all sucks," she said. "I don't want to keep introducing [my son] to people and having him form bonds and then take them away, you know? It's bad enough his mom and dad are getting divorced." The Broadway star also told People Now: "You have a lot of regret with a child, and feeling like you're failing them in some way. Not giving them the idealistic scenario. Your child comes first. That's all. It's all about that. He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other."