Ricky Martin reveals he has not heard from his brother in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria

Days after his native Puerto Rico was struck by Hurricane Maria, Ricky Martin revealed that he has not heard from one of his brothers on the island. The Puerto Rican singer took to his Instagram on Sunday, 24 September, telling fans, "Just to let you know I am just as frustrated. I haven’t been able to talk to my brother yet."

He continued, "We have no idea where he is at. I'm sure I'm not the only one dealing with his uncertainty. I know there are many men and women living abroad or within the island that haven’t’ been able to talk to their relatives because of communication issues."

Please donate. Link in bio. #hurricanemaria

Last week, Hurricane Maria swept through the island leaving massive amounts of flooding and destruction in its path. Many residents were displaced and the entire island was left without power.

The Livin' la Vida Loca singer thanked fans for their help, but encouraged them to keep on giving. "I wanted you to know that I’m really happy and I'm thankful for the amount of love we received through our relief fund," he said.

Ricky encouraged fans to donate to Puerto Rico's relief efforts Photo: Getty Images

He added, "Our relief fund that I created with We Caring. We reached our goal and now the goal needs to get higher, because there is so much that needs to be done. What I’m trying to say by this is that we still need your help. If you can help us just go to wwww.wecaring.com/rickymartin and please donate, one dollar, one dollar that will get to the victims."

Ricky isn’t the only celebrity helping to raise funds. Jennifer Lopez, who revealed last week that she too has been unable to reach loved ones in Puerto Rico, pledged to donate $1million towards Puerto Rico's relief efforts.