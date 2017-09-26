Loading the player...

Harper Beckham hugging dad David is the cutest photo you'll see all day Victoria Beckham shared the heartwarming family snap on Instagram

The Beckhams often give fans glimpses into their family life by posting on Instagram, but Victoria's latest picture has topped them all. The fashion designer uploaded the cutest snap of her husband David and their daughter Harper locked in a tight embrace, with the six-year-old looking positively sweet in her school uniform and long braided hair. "I love my daddy x Kisses we love u @davidbeckham," Victoria wrote.

The Beckhams are one of the closest families in the celebrity world, and occasionally share pictures from their home. Last week, Victoria gave followers a sneak peek into her date night with David. One post showed the retired footballer cooking up a tasty looking fish supper after spending a week abroad in Malaysia. In the second picture, fans could see a bottle of wine with the caption: "Welcome home @davidbeckham. We have missed u!! X."

It's been a busy few weeks for the Beckham family, with David, 42, travelling, Victoria, 43, debuting her new fashion line at London Fashion Week and their eldest son Brooklyn leaving home to study photography in New York. No doubt the couple are feeling a touch of empty nest syndrome with Brooklyn away.

Just this week Victoria revealed she was finding it difficult to adjust to life without her 18-year-old son at home. Appearing on make-up channel Pixiwoo, the fashion designer confessed she "can't stop crying" since her teenage son moved to study photography at Parsons School of Design. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying," she shared. "I miss him so much, so much."

Apart from Brooklyn and Harper, the former Spice Girl also has two other children with her husband – Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12. Opening up about her brood, Victoria recently told the Sunday Times: "We're a close family. We socialise a lot together, we laugh a lot together. The kids are very funny. David can be very funny – you wouldn't expect that. Brooklyn is hilarious. They all are in their own ways. They're happy kids."