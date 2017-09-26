Loading the player...

Anthea Turner broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Grant Bovey on C5's In Therapy. In a preview clip of Friday night's episode, the former Blue Peter presenter opened up about finding out that her ex-husband was having an affair, and about her heartbreak about being unable to have children.

"What happened was the flag went up and I found out what was really going on and I was an emotional mess, a wreck and we decided not to throw it all away," she explained. "My goodness me, I thought we had done absolutely everything to look at this, to put it right, hours and hours of conversations… Nobody tried harder to save their marriage, I know I did my best. What I didn't realise was that Grant was doing slight of hand. I think it was worse the second time."

Anthea, 57, also spoke about being unable to have children, saying: "I so wanted children and it wasn't working. You get to this point where you go, 'I've got to stop', if I'm not careful it becomes an obsession and you stand a chance of ruining the reason you want children - because you met somebody you love and you want children with… I come from the Midlands and it's all very, 'Pull yourself together, dust yourself down, move on, you'll be fine'. But actually sometimes you're not fine at all."

Anthea and Grant tied the knot back in August 2000, and split after 12 years of marriage due to Grant's infidelities. The pair briefly rekindled their relationship before separating in August 2013, and officially divorced in October 2015.